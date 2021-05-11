J&K to pay pension to elderly who lose earning members

J&K to pay pension to senior citizens who lost earning member due to Covid-19

The L-G urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 11 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 15:29 ist
Health workers and family members, wearing protective suits, carry a Covid-19 victim for cremation, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that senior citizens, who lost only earning members of their family due to Covid-19, will be provided special pension for life.

“The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to #COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided a special pension for life,” J&K Lieutenant Governor’s office said in a tweet.

However, the details of the scheme were not made public immediately.

The L-G also announced that installments of social welfare schemes will be released soon. “Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, 'Laadli Beti' etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately,” it said.

In another tweet the L-G’s office announced that in these challenging times, old-age homes and orphanages will be extended all the support from the government, including rations etc.

While stating that its biggest priority was to defeat the pandemic, the L-G urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. “We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” another tweet read.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
pension

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 