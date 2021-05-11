J&K to pay pension to senior citizens who lost earning member due to Covid-19

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that senior citizens, who lost only earning members of their family due to Covid-19, will be provided special pension for life.
“The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to #COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided a special pension for life,” J&K Lieutenant Governor’s office said in a tweet.
However, the details of the scheme were not made public immediately.
The L-G also announced that installments of social welfare schemes will be released soon. “Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, 'Laadli Beti' etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately,” it said.
In another tweet the L-G’s office announced that in these challenging times, old-age homes and orphanages will be extended all the support from the government, including rations etc.
While stating that its biggest priority was to defeat the pandemic, the L-G urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. “We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” another tweet read.
