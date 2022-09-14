J&K: Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

J&K: Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

The slain militants are yet to be identified

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 14 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said.

Based on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora under the Nowgam police station area, a police official said.

During the operation, he said, the militants opened fire at the security forces. The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter.

So far, two militants have been killed in the operation, which was underway when last reports came in. The slain militants are yet to be identified, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Militancy
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar

What's Brewing

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

 