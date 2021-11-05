J&K will have BJP chief minister soon: Ravinder Raina

Claiming that there will be an elected BJP Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir soon, the saffron party’s state president Ravinder Raina on Friday said that Assembly elections will be held soon after the delimitation process is over.

“Let me tell you, the way people of J&K are accepting BJP, there will be a BJP Chief Minister and BJP government in the union territory,” Raina told reporters on the sidelines of Bhaviya Pooja at the famous Shankaracharya temple, here.

He said once the delimitation process is complete, Assembly elections would be held in J&K. Assembly polls in J&K are due since the fall of the PDP-BJP alliance in the erstwhile state in June 2018.

Since the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 and downgrading of the erstwhile state into two union territories, top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have several times said that after the delimitation, elections would be held in J&K, which will be followed by restoration of statehood.

The BJP J&K president also lashed out at Pakistan for denying airspace to direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah. “It reflects the ill mindset of the neighbouring country and (Pakistan) has proved that it doesn’t want development of J&K,” he said.

Raina asserted that the flights will still operate from Srinagar to Sharjah, albeit there will be a longer route.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: