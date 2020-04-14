J&K witnesses drop in COVID-19 cases for first time

J&K witnesses drop in COVID-19 cases for first time

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 14 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 19:27 ist
Local volunteers stand guard to restrict the entry of an area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Srinagar on April 14, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Jammu and Kashmir saw a drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 14 patients were discharged from hospitals and only eight fresh cases were detected in the Union Territory, officials said.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases now stand at 278, they said.

"For now our luck seems to be holding!!!  Eight new cases, 14 recoveries. New cases -- six from Kashmir and two from Jammu division. Fourteen recoveries, all from Kashmir. Total cases now 278," Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Twitter.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Earlier in the day, officials said 14 patients were discharged from hospitals in Kashmir and sent to home quarantine as per the standard operating procedure.

With this the total number of patients who have recovered in the Union Territory has gone up to 20, while four patients died due to the infection. 

There are now 258 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, a drop of two cases compared to 260 on Monday.

This is for the first time that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory has decreased, the officials said.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases were reported in the neighbouring Union Territory of Ladakh, taking the total positive cases there to 16.

"We had two fresh cases detected today --one each from Leh and Kargil.  The number of active cases in ladakh now is five as 11 patients have already recovered," an official of the Ladakh COVID control room said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 