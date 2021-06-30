J&K witnesses sharp decline in Covid-19 cases, deaths in June

Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir are dropping fast while the deaths in the Union Territory have also come down sharply in June compared to May.

Official Covid-19 data shows that in June, J&K reported 416 fatalities and 24,833 cases, a sharp decline from 1,624 deaths and 1,12,857 cases in May. In terms of percentage, the month saw nearly 75% drop in deaths and 78% decline in cases in comparison to May.

While on average over 52 deaths were recorded daily in May, it came down to under 15 in June. Similarly, from 3,640 daily average positive cases in May, the numbers came down to 856 in June.

From June 1 to June 15 the UT recorded 18,261 Covid-19 positive cases and 298 deaths. In the next 14-days of June, 6,572 positive cases and 111 deaths were reported which further shows that the deadly second wave of the pandemic is on decline in the UT.

On June 1, the UT had recorded 1,867 positive cases and 32 deaths which came down to 308 cases and six deaths on June 29.

The total active cases in J&K dropped to 4,805 on June 29 from 35,095 on May 31. The active cases account for 1.52% of the overall 3,15,298 cases while as many as 4,316 people have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

However, amid plummeting Covid-19 cases in the UT, health experts have warned against any complacency which could lead to early arrival of third Covid wave.



“Covid has not gone, and in no way can we afford to lower our guard. Any sense of false victory among the people can invite the third wave of Covid early,” Dr Rafi Jan, head of Pulmonary Diseases and Internal Medicine department of tertiary care SKIMS hospital, believes.

The government has already eased restrictions and allowed the resumption of businesses with only educational institutions remaining closed.

“In the last couple of weeks people throng to picnic spots where there is no adherence to Covid guidelines. Lavish weddings are back where hundreds of people gather together. There is a need to inoculate a sense of responsibility for our collective good,” Dr Jan said.

Check out DH latest videos: