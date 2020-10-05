JKNPP demands Supreme Court monitored probe in Hathras incident

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday staged a protest here over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.

A large number of JKNPP activists including women led by party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh assembled outside party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and raised slogans demanding capital punishment to the culprits involved in the gang-rape.

They also shouted slogans against the BJP and claimed that the law and order situation in the country had crumbled under the saffron party's rule with an increase in the cases of rapes, murders and kidnappings.

“The bizarre spine chilling rape and murder incident of Hathras had not only put a mark of disgrace upon our society but also exposed the presence of fearless and cold-blooded misogynist criminals posing grave insecurity to the womenfolk in view of the anarchy running in the country,” Singh told reporters.

He said the bestiality faced by the innocent girl followed by her unreligious despicable cremation in a hush-hush manner during early hours has raised millions of eyebrows over the credibility and integrity of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“What happened to your tall slogans 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao? Where is moral and fair policing? Certainly, there has been a miscarriage of justice and an attempt to cover up the whole incident and the victim girl was not even given a proper funeral”, the JKNPP leader said.