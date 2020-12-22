JKPCC president's son loses DDC polls from Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir's son Naseer Ahmad Mir on Tuesday lost the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Anantnag district of the union territory.

Naseer Ahmad Mir, who contested from the Verinag constituency of south Kashmir district, lost to independent candidate Peer Shahbaz Ahmad.

Son of the JKPCC president, Naseer Ahmad Mir had plunged into electoral politics for the first time.

His father, a former minister, has been the JKPCC president for two consecutive terms since 2015.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir had also lost his last election when he contested the Parliamentary polls from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. He was defeated by National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi in the 2019 polls.