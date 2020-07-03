J&K's Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000-mark; death toll reaches 119

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 8,000-mark on Friday with 170 fresh infections, while the death toll in the Union Territory reached 119 following the demise of four patients, officials said.

The four fatalities were reported from Kashmir, they said.

This has taken the death toll due to Covid-19 to 119 in the UT. Of these, 14 belonged to Jammu province and 105 were from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 170 new cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Forty-two of these new cases were from Jammu region and 128 people were from the valley, the officials said.

At present, there are 2,825 active cases in the Union Territory, while 5,075 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Friday included 57 people who had returned to the UT recently, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 41 new cases, followed by 24 in Kupwara district.

Three districts -- Pulwama, Poonch and Reasi -- did not have any fresh cases detected in the past 24 hours.

With 170 fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 8,019.

"Of these, 6,327 are in Kashmir, while 1,692 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.