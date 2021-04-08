J&K's film policy to be among the country's best: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the union territory would have the best film policy in the country and assured that all stakeholders would be taken on board while finalising it, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha was speaking at a high-level meeting to review the proposed J&K Film Policy-2021 at the Civil Secretariat here.

"The J-K film policy will be among the best in the country and all stakeholders would be taken on board while finalising it," Sinha said.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said, point-wise discussions were held on measures needed to be taken to attract and facilitate filmmakers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, besides maximising the potential of the promising local film sector and talent for transforming the union territory into the most-preferred film destination.

Sinha advised the concerned officers to consult renowned names in the film industry to seek and incorporate their suggestions into the policy, the spokesperson said.

The LG also emphasised streamlining the Single Window Clearance and Facilitation System, and bringing renowned filmmakers from across the country and abroad for exploring the unexplored scenic locales of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.