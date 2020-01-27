JLF issues statement on anti-CAA protests

Following the Sunday protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Jaipur Literature Festival, the event organisers issued a statement on Monday saying they had to ask the protestors to leave to ensure that the visitors could enjoy the festival seamlessly.

"Yesterday, while the venue was at full capacity, a few protesters who were not our speakers or invitees had to be asked to leave after they started sloganeering that was impairing the literary sessions, and for which we received complaints from our partners.

"It is not our wish to silence protests, but to ensure our visitors - students, older people, and international guests - can take in the diverse content and knowledge for which the festival is known," the statement read.

On Sunday, five people were detained for raising anti-CAA slogans after a session, police said. They were released following a warning to not repeat such acts in the future, the police added.

A group of activists holding a tambourine shouted slogans against the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the fest.

In a video, purportedly of the protest, which circulated on social media, the activists are seen shouting slogans like ''Modi-Shah ko ek jawab, Inquilab Zindabad'', ''CAA down-down'', ''Amit Shah ho Barbad, Modi-Yogi Murdabad'' and ''Hum Lekar Rahege Azadi''.

The organisers said that they were "fully committed to ensuring the safety of every guest".

"(we) have a responsibility and duty to the Diggi Palace family to maintain peace and calm at all times," they added.