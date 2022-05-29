JMM-Cong coalition will field joint candidate in RS polls, no discord in ruling alliance: Hemant Soren

The suspense over the non-BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand continued on Sunday even as Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren insisted that the JMM-Congress ruling coalition will contest only for one seat, which they are sure of winning.

Both the JMM and Congress are insisting that their choice be the candidate for one of the two seats going to polls from the state even as the latter claim that there has been an understanding earlier to give the seat to the Grand Old Party this time. As per the current strength of assembly, JMM-Congress coalition can win one and the BJP can grab the second seat.

Hours after the JMM Legislative Party meeting in Ranchi, Soren met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for over an hour, and informed her that it has been decided to field its own candidate. This announcement was made by party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, that is viewed in Congress circles as pressure tactics.

However, Soren on Sunday said that he wanted to meet Sonia before a decision on Rajya Sabha elections. “I had a 1-1:15 hour long meeting with Soniaji on all political issues extensively. The Rajya Sabha poll was also discussed. A consensus has emerged. The coalition will field only one candidate. To reach this, it took some time. We may need some more time. The announcement will come from Jharkhand,” he told reporters.

Soren’s remarks about the announcement from Jharkhand raised speculation that JMM was not conceding the seat to Congress. Asked whether it meant that JMM had taken the seat as Congress usually makes such announcements in Delhi, Soren said, “our powerhouse is in Ranchi.”

Later, Soren said that he would not speak on whether the candidate would be from the Congress or of JMM. There is still some time to decide, he added.

A section argued that Soren would not insist too much and break ranks with Congress on the Rajya Sabha seat, as there are attempts by the BJP to unseat him at a time central agencies are trying to tighten the noose around him. His meeting is also seen as an attempt to seek Congress’ support at a time the Election Commission is examining a disqualification petition against him.

The JMM-Congress coalition is also looking at the choice of BJP before finalising on its choice.

Soren further rubbished speculation about the rift between Congress and his party and said that he was sure that the coalition will complete its five-year term successfully.

In the Congress, hectic discussions are on to finalise its candidates in winning states. While there was no official announcement, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu) and Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh (Karnataka) are set to get tickets.

All eyes are on the Congress list as the central leadership is still tight-lipped about the candidature of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana. Mukul Wasnik and Milind Deora are in the fray from Maharashtra, while Kumari Selja and Rajiv Shukla are eyeing for a ticket from Haryana.

Senior leaders like Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala, who are considered close to Rahul Gandhi, are also speculated to be in the probable list.