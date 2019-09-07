JNU case: BJP youth wing protests near Kejriwal's house

Activists of BJP's youth wing on Saturday staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence protesting delay in Delhi government giving sanction to police to prosecute former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

The Yuva Morcha activists marched to Kejriwal's residence but were stopped by the police.

Raising slogans against the AAP government, they tore posters and banners near Kejriwal's official residence.

The protest came amid reports that the AAP government has decided to reject permission to prosecute Kanhaiya and others in the sedition case.

On Friday, Kejriwal said that his government has not taken any decision on the issue. He said that the home department will take a decision after considering all the facts before it.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, "if an elected government supports a slogan like 'Bharat ki barbadi tak jang rahegi jari' and thinks that it does not involve any punishment, then it means the government thinks it as a patriotic slogan. The BJP condemns this stand of the AAP."

Recently, media reports claimed that Delhi government's home department is all set to deny permission to the Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya and others, who have been booked for sedition following a protest in JNU against the hanging of Parliament-attack-case convict Afzal Guru.

It is claimed that anti-India slogans were raised during the protest.