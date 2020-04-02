JNU student, guards get into scuffle after former stopped from leaving campus

A student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the security guards there entered into a scuffle and threatened to cough at them to spread COVID-19 after the latter did not allow him to leave the campus due to the national lockdown.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday in which the student is seen in a brawl with the security guards, who were removing him from the gates where he was sitting. It was also alleged that the student told the guards that he "will cough" at them and spread the virus infection.

The student, identified as Pranav, first showed the guards a letter signed by the hostel warden that allowed him to go out but the guards refused to accept it as the document did not have the official seal.

The guards told him that they cannot verify the authenticity of the letter and cannot allow him to go out. As the student sat down at the gate, the guards later tried to forcefully remove him. During the incident, the mask of a guard was removed allegedly by the student.

"I have written permission to move out of campus, I will not move from here (the gates) at any cost. If you want to remove me from here, then come and touch me. I will cough on you, I will spread COVID-19," the student is heard purportedly saying in the video.

A complaint has been filed with the JNU administration as well as the police. Police officials said they will study the matter and take it forward according to law.

The student alleged that he was beaten up by the guards and was referred to a hospital.