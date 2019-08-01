JNUSU to hold march against 'infrastructural crisis'

he Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union will be holding a march to protest against the "infrastructural crisis" in the varsity, the JNUSU said.

The march will be held to protest against biometric attendance and the disciplinary proceedings initiated against 48 teachers for holding a day-long strike last year in July, the students' union said.

As part of the march, members of the JNUSU will be marching through the schools. They claimed that there is an acute infrastructural crisis on campus and demanded answers from the Dean of Students.

The JNUSU alleged many students have not even been allotted hostels and there was no transparency in list prepared for the facility.