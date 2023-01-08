Joshimath: 11 more families moved to safe locations

Joshimath crisis: 11 more families moved to safe locations

The number of families who have so far been evacuated stands at 65

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar, Uttarakhand,
  • Jan 08 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 00:47 ist
Cracks appear on the road due to landslides at Vishnupuram Marwari Colony, in Joshimath of Uttarakhand. Credit: PTI Photo

Eleven more families in Joshimath were moved to safe locations on Saturday as the number of houses developing cracks in the sinking town rose to 603, officials said.

The number of families who have so far been evacuated stands at 65 with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday from houses that had developed cracks, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

Read | Joshimath: Ignored warnings and a brewing crisis

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

The chief minister also visited houses in which huge cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings.

Joshimath
Uttarakhand
landslides
India News

