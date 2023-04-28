Joshimath land subsidence: 200-350 families will have to leave town forever

Around 200 to 350 families will have to permanently relocate from the land subsidence-hit Joshimath after a union government team that conducted a four-day Post Disaster Need Assessment study in the region found out that some areas have become inhabitable, a report in the Times of India stated.

“It is certain that the families whose houses have developed major cracks and are located in the identified danger zones will have to be rehabilitated out of Joshimath," an official told ToI.

These families will have to relocate to either places identified by the government or safe places of their choice.

Also Read | 'Joshimath still to see enough long-term measures to address land subsidence,' say experts

Kamal Raturi of Joshimath Bachao Sangarsh Samiti, who had also met the government study team, said, “We are aware that the areas classified as danger zones will have to be completely evacuated. The NDMA team members also subscribe to this view, and they said that areas witnessing subsidence need constant monitoring."

The 15-member study team, which is expected to submit the report to the Union government in a few days, discussed with the locals issues related to post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation and resettlement. Apart from members from NDMA and other central government agencies, the team also comprised of experts from the United Nations

More than 100 days have passed since the crisis reared its head in early January but cracks have still not stopped appearing in the hill town, which is situated on old landslide rubble, PTI had reported on April 23.

The cracks that appeared in buildings, roads and public facilities in Joshimath have not widened further of late but sporadic appearances of newer ones leave no room for complacency, PTI had reported quoting locals.

The district administration had put 181 residential and commercial structures under the dangerous category after 868 houses in Joshimath developed cracks.