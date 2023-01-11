Joshimath one of the many 'sinking tragedies' to come, warns environmentalist

Amid mayhem in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha had, on Tuesday, warned that this could just be the start and many more towns are likely to witness a 'sinking tragedy' in the future.

"All the coverage on Joshimath will show you visuals of haphazard construction n tilted homes with cracks, and also build a narrative that it is the main reason for the disaster. That’s half the truth and a coverup exercise, to protect the main CULPRIT," said Jha in a tweet.

JOSHIMATH SINKING THREAD:

All the coverage on Joshimath will show you visuals of haphazard construction n tilted homes with cracks, n also build a narrative that it is the main reason for the disaster. That’s half the truth and a coverup exercise, to protect the main CULPRIT. ++ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) January 10, 2023

Panic heightened among the residents of Joshimath as cracks started appearing in hundreds of houses and other structures due to the soil shifting in the holy town, early in January.

Also Read: Warnings aplenty in Joshimath before spiralling collapse

Days after the administration took note of cracks in buildings in Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town, two precariously standing hotels in the subsidence-hit town were listed to be demolished on Tuesday after families were evacuated.

However, the demolition could not go ahead as owners and locals held protests demanding higher compensation. Meanwhile, more were rescued from the danger zone as the number of affected houses rose to over 700.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction in and around the town, including work for power projects by companies such as state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence—a phenomenon wherein the ground surface sinks or settles down.

Jha in a series of tweets, put forth the main 'culprits' behind this tragedy in the hilly town.

"There are more than 66 tunnels being constructed in various parts of Uttarakhand, and also the dams, that are shaking up the entire state for decades, despite ALL the EXPERTS warning against them. Nonstop digging and blasting underground has created a havoc."

There are more than 66 tunnels being constructed in various parts of Uttarakhand, and also the dams, that are shaking up the entire state for decades, despite ALL the EXPERTS warning against them. Nonstop digging and blasting underground has created a havoc. #Joshimathcrisis ++ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) January 10, 2023

Along with the environmentalist, many experts have put most of the blame on Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

Also Read: Joshimath a warning. Rethink development

Despite environmental vulnerabilities, a number of hydropower plants were sanctioned around Joshimath, the biggest of which is NTPC’s 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project on the Dhauliganga river, which experienced flash floods in February 2021, killing more than 200 individuals.

"The hydro project tunnel passes under the Joshimath town and many experts believe and rightly so, that it is one of the MAIN causes of Joshimath sinking, with boring and blasting underground, disturbing the water bearing strata and making the ground hollow."

Tapovan Vishnugad hydro project tunnel passes under the Joshimath town and many experts believe and rightly so, that it is one of the MAIN causes of Joshimath sinking, with boring and blasting underground, disturbing the water bearing strata and making the ground hollow. ++ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) January 10, 2023

While the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel dam has been labelled the major trigger behind the subsidence, tunnelling work for the Char Dham project has also added to the town's woes.

"Char Dham road project is a disaster, with nonstop landslides,cutting down thousands of trees,changing the course of perennial and seasonal rivers and streams,damaging the aquifers,a complete mindless design,made for ‘FAST’ and ‘CONVENIENT’ mobility of tourists and armed forces", tweeted Jha.

Char Dham road project is a disaster, with nonstop landslides,cutting down thousands of trees,changing the course of perennial and seasonal rivers and streams,damaging the aquifers,a complete mindless design,made for ‘FAST’ and ‘CONVENIENT’ mobility of tourists and armed forces.+ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) January 10, 2023

State-owned NTPC, however, replying to the allegations, clarified that the tunnel for its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project has nothing to do with the situation prevailing there.

"The tunnel of Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project is also being held responsible for the landslide in Joshimath. It is clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town," a statement issued by the NTPC said.