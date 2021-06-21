Journalist, 2 others booked for FB offensive post against Ram Temple Trust Secy

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked a journalist and two others invoking 15 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for creating an objectionable and indecent Facebook post against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, police said on Sunday.

An FIR against the trio has been lodged on the complaint of Bijnor resident Sanjay Bansal, who has claimed himself to Champat Rai’s brother, Nagina police station’s in-charge Krishna Murari Dohre said. The FIR names journalist Vineet Narain, Alka Lahoti and Rajnish, Bijnor’s Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that Vineet has made several objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary in his Facebook post. Bansal also annexed to his complaint a screenshot of Vineet’s Facebook post, the SHO said.

In a Facebook post 3 days ago, Vineet had accused Champat Rai of allowing land grab of nearly 20,000 square metres owned by Alka in Bijnor district, with the help of his brothers.

The post also claims that Alka has been trying to get the encroachers removed since 2018 and had appealed to CM Yogi Adityanath for the same.

The trust general secretary was recently accused by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition leaders of buying some land for then Ram temple premises in Ayodhya at an inflated price, but Rai has refuted those allegations.

In his complaint, Bansal also said that when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Facebook account, a man called Rajnish received the call and said the post was written on the instruction of a woman living in Nagina, the SHO added.

The SHO said that the complainant also accused the person receiving the call of calling him names and threatening him.