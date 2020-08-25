Journalist shot dead in Uttar Pradesh, 4 arrested

A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).

"A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45),” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said four people, Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, Suneel Singh and Moti Singh, have been arrested in this connection.

According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with his neighbour Dinesh Singh.

"Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

A senior officer said cross FIRs were registered against both the parties in 2019 in connection with the property dispute.

A case was registered against Ratan Singh, but his name was later cleared, he said.

Talking about Monday’s incident, Kumar asserted that the reason behind Ratan’s murder was property dispute and not related to the journalist's work.

"Action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will also be taken against the four accused,” he added.