Journalist shot dead in Uttar Pradesh, third scribe to be killed in last three months

On Monday morning, armed assailants shot dead a TV journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, about 400 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the police sources, Ratan Singh, who was associated with a regional Hindi TV channel, was sprayed with bullets while he was on his way home from work in Phephna locality.

Singh was rushed to the district hospital but was declared brought dead, sources said. Police said that he was killed over a land dispute.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the killing. The in-charge of Phephna police station has been suspended on charges of laxity, police officials said in Ballia.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the killing and said that the crime graph has shot up drastically in UP and the state government is 'helpless'.

Journalist organisations held demonstrations in Ballia and the state capital Lucknow in protest against the incident. Singh is the third journalist to have been killed in the state in the past three months.

Vikram Joshi, a Ghaziabad based scribe, had been shot dead last month after he dared to lodge a complaint with the police following alleged molestation of his niece. Another journalist Shubhmani Tripathi was killed in June this year.