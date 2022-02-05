Journalist wanted in cases for 'glorifying' terrorism held in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said journalist Fahad Shah, who was arrested a day ago, is wanted in three cases for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations."

“Fahad Shah is wanted in 3 cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O situations: FIR No. 70/2020 of PS Safakadal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 of PS Imamsahib, Shopian & currently has been arrested in FIR No. 19/2022 of PS Pulwama,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Shah, editor of ‘The Kashmir Walla’ portal, was arrested for allegedly “sharing anti-national content on social media,” as per police.

Earlier on February 1, the police had questioned Shah over his role in “glorifying terrorism” in his magazine’s content and social media. The digital journal debuted in 2011 and its source of funding is unknown.

"There are allegations that Shah was receiving money to peddle anti-India narrative from across the border and the investigations into this angle are ongoing," sources said.

Last month, Sajad Gul, a trainee reporter with the magazine, was also held for “provoking the people against the government and spreading animosity” through his tweets. Since then, Gul has been arrested under the Public Safety Act’s provisions.

Before his arrest, Shah had reportedly denied the allegation and asserted that he was discharging his responsibility as an independent journalist for which he had been summoned to police stations several times in the past.

