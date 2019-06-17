Junior doctors in Bengal withdraw protest

The crisis which due to the cease work of junior doctors at state-run medical colleges was finally resolved on Monday as the junior doctors agreed to withdraw the agitation following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Although the junior doctors assured the Chief Minister that they will resume work but they also said that they will make the official announcement at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata where the agitation started.

The cease by junior doctors started collecting an attack on them by the family members of a patient at the NRS Medical College about a week back.

" We all want to join work. But kindly allow us to make the announcement of at the epicentre of the movement ( NRS) Medical College," said a member of the delegation of junior doctors that met the Chief Minister.

During the nearly two hour long meeting issues such as lack of security arrangements, occasional inaction by police in case of attack on junior doctors were raised by the junior doctors.

The Chief Minister assured them that all their concerns have been addressed and the additional ones will also be taken care of.