Justice Gupta appointed as chairperson of NDIAC

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training order.

The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Gupta as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said.

Justice Gupta had retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on October 16, 2022.

Justice Gupta, heading a bench had upheld the ban on Hijab imposed by the Karnataka government in Pre University Colleges. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, however, had differed with him.