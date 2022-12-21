Justice Gupta appointed as chairperson of NDIAC

Justice Gupta appointed as chairperson of NDIAC

Justice Gupta had retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on October 16, 2022

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training order. 

The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Gupta as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said. 

Justice Gupta had retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on October 16, 2022.

Justice Gupta, heading a bench had upheld the ban on Hijab imposed by the Karnataka government in Pre University Colleges. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, however, had differed with him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Hemant Gupta
India News

What's Brewing

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Use masks, take precautionary vaccine doses: VK Paul

Use masks, take precautionary vaccine doses: VK Paul

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

 