Justice served: Umesh's kin on encounter of Atiq's son

'Justice served,' Umesh's kin reacts to encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 14:27 ist
Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

Umesh Pal's mother and wife reacted to the news of Atiq Ahmed's son - Asad - being killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh STF, on Thursday, saying justice had been served. 

"Justice served," they remarked to reports of Asad and his aide Ghulam being taken down by the police. Both of them were wanted for the Umesh Pal murder. "UP police has done its duty," Umesh's mother remarked after the encounter in Jhansi.

Read | Atiq Ahmed, brother produced in Prayagraj court in Umesh Pal murder case

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also praised the police action in a tweet

Following the encounter, the bodies were taken away in an ambulance for post-mortem. Asad and Ghulam both carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each and foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused, Special ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. 

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, after being taken to Prayagraj again, had pleaded yesterday, saying "I am totally reduced to dust, but please don't trouble the women and children of my family now." 

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
Encounter
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

 