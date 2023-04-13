'Justice served,' Umesh's kin reacts to encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son

Umesh Pal's mother and wife reacted to the news of Atiq Ahmed's son - Asad - being killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh STF, on Thursday, saying justice had been served.
"Justice served," they remarked to reports of Asad and his aide Ghulam being taken down by the police. Both of them were wanted for the Umesh Pal murder. "UP police has done its duty," Umesh's mother remarked after the encounter in Jhansi.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also praised the police action in a tweet
यूपी STF को बधाई देता हूँ, श्री उमेश पाल एडवोकेट और पुलिस के जवानों के हत्यारों को यही हश्र होना था!
— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) April 13, 2023
Following the encounter, the bodies were taken away in an ambulance for post-mortem. Asad and Ghulam both carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each and foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused, Special ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, after being taken to Prayagraj again, had pleaded yesterday, saying "I am totally reduced to dust, but please don't trouble the women and children of my family now."
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
