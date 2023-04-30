Juvenile accused held for sexual assault of minor girl

A complaint regarding the assault was lodged at Kalyanpuri police station late on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The juvenile accused has been detained in connection with the alleged incident, which took place on Saturday, they said.

A complaint regarding the assault was lodged at Kalyanpuri police station late on Saturday.

The police said the victim was playing in the street on Saturday when the accused took her to a vacant house near a park close to his residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, who took her to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Her medical examination was conducted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the doctors confirmed the assault, the police said. She was also counselled by a childcare counsellor.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the juvenile accused was apprehended, the senior officer said.

India News
Delhi
sexual assault
Crime Against Women

