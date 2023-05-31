Juvenile stabs father of girlfriend to death for opposing relationship in Srinagar

In a shocking incident, a juvenile killed the father of his girlfriend for opposing their relationship in the congested Batamalloo area of Srinagar.

Police on Tuesday evening said Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mominabad, Bypass, Batmaloo was stabbed to death by an unidentified person. Taking cognizance of the crime, police apprehended one suspect involved in the murder within hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) South Srinagar, Gaurav Sikarwar said the accused, a juvenile, confessed to the crime. “The motive behind the murder was revealed to be revenge, as the victim was opposed to the juvenile’s romantic relationship with his daughter,” he told reporters.

The accused disclosed that he had been in a relationship with the deceased’s daughter for the past year, the SP said. “CCTV footage was carefully examined, leading to the identification of several suspects. Through focused questioning, we zeroed in on the main suspect, who later admitted committing the crime,” Sikarwar said.

He added that the accused took advantage of an opportunity and used a sharp-edged weapon to fatally stab the victim. The police also recovered a blood-stained shirt, trousers, and the knife used in the murder.

The police have now taken custody of the accused and are preparing to file a petition in court to treat him as an adult, as he is above 16 years of age and the crime is considered heinous under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act.