'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

One may have seen wedding guests being welcomed with flower petals, cold drinks and glasses of juice but at a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, about 300 kilometres from here, the wedding party received a different kind of reception.

Instead of flower petals and soft drinks, the guests were given masks and were served piping hot 'kadha' (decoction prepared with Ayurvedic herbs to boost immunity).

Ayurvedic doctors claim that the 'kadha', which contains medicinal herbs like 'Tulsi' (holy basil leaf), cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger and some other herbs, boosts immunity and helps fight Covid.

According to the reports, the wedding guests were requested to wear the masks to avoid infection. The hosts, while offering the guests 'kadha', insisted on them on having it even though it was a little 'bitter'.

"We are sorry but it is essential....please put the masks on and drink the decoction....it will keep you safe," the host, Harat Lal Chaurasia said.

Chaurasia said that he received full cooperation from the guests and that no one complained. "Everyone today is worried about his safety....Varanasi has been reporting a large number of Covid cases so we must take every precaution," he added.

The guests too concurred and said that the people would have to adapt to the existing situation.

There were, however, dishes of different variety for the guests, who were also allowed to dance but not without following social distancing.