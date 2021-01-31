Kafeel Khan now 'history-sheeter' in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police have included the name of Kafeel Khan, a Gorakhpur based doctor, in the list of history-sheeters and he would now be under the watch of the cops.

Khan's history-sheet was opened in Gorakhpur, the home town of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about 300 kilometres from here, according to the police sources here.

The police released the names of 81 persons, many of whom faced serious criminal charges, who were included in the list of history-sheeters and Khan's name was among the top ten, sources said.

Khan faces four cases, including the one pertaining to the death of 60 children at Gorakhpur medical college hospital in 2017 allegedly owing to the shortage of oxygen.

He had also taken part in the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in the state. The police had later arrested him on charges of allegedly delivering inflammatory speech and NSA was also slapped on him.

The Allahabad High Court, however, had quashed the NSA in September last year and saying that a complete reading of the speech prima facie did not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence.

Khan was also an accused in the case of death of over 60 children owing to lack of oxygen at Gorakhpur Medical College three years back. He was arrested in that matter also and spent nine months in jail before being enlarged on bail.

Reacting to the inclusion of his name among the history-sheeters, Khan said that it would have been better if the UP police had deployed two cops to keep a round-the-clock watch on him. ''At least then I will not be implicated in false cases,'' he said in a message.