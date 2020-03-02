Kafeel Khan's wife apprehends threat to husband's life

The wife of Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan on Sunday apprehended threat to her husband's life and sought security for him.

Kafeel is currently in jail after he was slapped with the National Security Act for allegedly delivering an "inflammatory speech" regarding CAA.

Shabista Khan has shot off letters to the chief justice of the Allahabad HC, UP police chief and the state home secretary expressing her apprehension.

"My husband is being subjected to inhuman treatment and torture inside the jail," Shabista's letter said.

"Murders inside the prisons in the state have become a common thing now and I fear that my husband can also be murdered," she said claiming that her husband had told her about the threat.