Kalyan Singh cremated, Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers including Amit Shah attend funeral

The two-time CM, who had also been the Rajasthan Governor, died at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU

PTI, Aligarh/Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Aug 23 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 17:05 ist

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was cremated Monday with senior leaders, party workers and a large number of local people congregating at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr’s Narora town for the last rites.

Rajveer Singh lit his father’s pyre at the funeral attended by senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The two-time CM, who had also been the Rajasthan Governor, died at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU.

A Hindutva icon, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when ‘Kar sevaks” demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

