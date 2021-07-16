Kalyan Singh's health condition improving: Hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is improving and he is much better now, the hospital said on Friday.

Singh, 89, who has also been a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the facility on July 4 evening following an infection and reduced consciousness level.

He is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of 'Critical Care Medicine' of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors.

According to a bulletin issued by the SGPGI on Friday morning, "Today Kalyan Singh's condition is much better than before and his health is continuously improving, he is communicative."

"A team of senior doctors, including cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology, is involved in his treatment. Experts are monitoring the vital parameters and keeping an eye on their daily investigations,” it said.

SGPGI Director R K Dhiman is personally supervising his treatment.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.