Kamal Nath meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, assures support to develop Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday called on his successor Shivraj Singh Chouhan and assured him of the opposition party's help for the state's development.

Chouhan was sworn in as CM on Friday night.

"I met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I assured him we are going to be with him for the state's development," Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Asked that the Congress had skipped the Assembly session in which Chouhan won a trust vote on Tuesday, Nath said they did not have information about the session.

"The trust vote was a formality which needed to be completed," he added.

Nath resigned as CM after 22 Congress MLAs quit the House, reducing his government to a minority.