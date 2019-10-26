Kamlesh Tiwari's wife to be Hindu Samaj Party president

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had announced financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to Tiwari's kin. Photo/Twitter (@rishibagree)

Kiran Tiwari, the wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari, has been declared the new party president, according to an ANI report.

Kamlesh Tiwari (45), earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Lucknow's Khurshed Bagh on October 18. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to Tiwari's kin earlier this week. 

The chief minister had said the killers were allowed to meet Tiwari by the security guard posted at his residence only after the leader of the lesser-known Hindu outfit gave him the nod.

The killers, who sat with Tiwari and had food and tea, murdered him when Tiwari's personal aide and his son were sent to the market to purchase something, Adityanath said.

The two main suspects, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27), were nabbed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji on October 22. 

