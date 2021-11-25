Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly panel over remarks on Sikhs

Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut on December 6 over her alleged remarks on Sikhs.
The committee is headed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
. @raghav_chadha-led Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony summons actress Kangana Ranaut over hateful posts on social media. She has been asked to appear before the panel on Dec 6 @DeccanHerald
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) November 25, 2021
