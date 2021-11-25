Delhi House panel summons Kangana over remarks on Sikhs

Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly panel over remarks on Sikhs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 12:20 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: DH File Photo

Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut on December 6 over her alleged remarks on Sikhs. 

The committee is headed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha. 

More to follow...

Delhi
AAP
Kangana Ranaut
India News
Raghav Chadha

