Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 on-duty cops

Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 16:34 ist

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Case: Court rejects accused Ashustosh Bharadwaj's bail plea

Five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable, the officer added.

Officials in the ministry had said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets over their alleged dereliction of duties.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty that night, they had said.

The MHA has directed the Delhi Police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished. The police have also been ordered to ensure that there is no let-up in the investigation and fortnightly reports on progress in the probe are submitted to the MHA.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accident
India News
Delhi
MHA

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 