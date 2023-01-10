Delhi victim's kin wants murder charges against accused

Kanjhawala case: Victim's family presses for murder charges against accused; stages protest

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 10 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 14:58 ist
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets family members of Anjali Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Braving biting cold, family members of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh on Tuesday staged a dharna outside Sultanpuri police station here and demanded that the accused be charged with murder.

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

A group of protesters sat outside the Sultanpuri police station and demanded that IPC section 302 (murder) be added in the FIR in the case.

Singh's kin had also earlier demonstrated outside the police station and called for capital punishment to the accused.

The city police have so far arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the incident. Later, two more people -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
India News
Crime
Accident
Hit and Run
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

 