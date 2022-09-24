Kanpur family keeps man's corpse at home for 18 months

Kanpur family keeps decomposed corpse at home for 18 months, claims he is in coma

The man's wife, who appears to be mentally unstable, sprinkled 'gangajal' on his decomposed body every morning, hoping that it would help him come out of the coma

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Sep 24 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bizarre incident, the family of an Income Tax department employee who died last year kept his body at home in Kanpur for almost 18 months assuming that he was in a coma.

The man's wife, who appears to be mentally unstable, sprinkled 'gangajal' on his highly decomposed body every morning, hoping that it would help him come out of the coma, official on Friday said.

In a statement, the Kanpur police said Dixit's death certificate issued by a private hospital stated that he died due to sudden cardiac respiratory syndrome on April 22, 2021.

Vimlesh Dixit, who worked in the Income Tax department, died in April last year but his family was reluctant to perform his last rites because they believed he was in a coma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Alok Ranjan said.

"I was informed by Kanpur's Income Tax officials, who requested that the matter be investigated as the family pension files hadn't moved an inch," he said.

Also Read | Pregnant woman dead as finance company recovery agent drives tractor over her

When a team of health officials along with policemen and the magistrate reached Dixit's house in the Rawatpur area on Friday, his family members insisted that he was alive and in a coma, Ranjan said.

After much persuasion, the family members allowed the health team to take the body to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where medical tests declared him dead, he said.

The CMO said a three-member team has been constituted to look into the matter thoroughly and asked to submit its findings at the earliest.

Police said the body was found in a highly decomposed state.

Dixit's family had also told their neighbours that he was in a coma. His wife appears to be mentally unstable, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Neighbours told police that the family members were often seen taking oxygen cylinders home.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kanpur
Death
coma
India News

What's Brewing

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 