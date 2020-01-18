Kanpur: Out on bail molesters kill victim's mother

Irked over her refusal to withdraw the case, two alleged molesters, who were out on bail, battered the mother of the victim to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, about 90 kilometres from here.

According to the sources, five people, including the two molesters, hit the victim's mother and a relative of hers, repeatedly with their boots and sticks.

Both of them suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The victim's mother succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Friday, police said.

Sources said that two persons, identified as Babu and Mehfooz, had allegedly kidnapped a minor from her residence at Chakeri area in the town a few months back. The victim was allegedly molested by the duo before being rescued.

A case was lodged against the accused persons with the police and both of them were arrested. They were enlarged on bail by a local court a few days back.

The accused persons had been pressurising the mother of the victim to withdraw the complaint. They also threatened her with dire consequences if they did not take back the complaint but she refused to do so.

Sources said that Babu and Mehfooz, who were accompanied by three friends of theirs, barged into the residence of the victim and battered her mother and a woman relative of hers to death.

The duo had absconding, the police adding that a hunt had been launched to nab them.