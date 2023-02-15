Kanpur victims cremated amid tight security

Kanpur victims cremated amid tight security

Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar and senior police officials of the district were present at the cremation

IANS
IANS, Kanpur Dehat (UP),
  • Feb 15 2023, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 18:50 ist
Family members perform the final rites during the funeral of Kanpur Dehat incident victims Pramila Dikshit and her daughter Neha who reportedly died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Bodies of Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha, the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive here two days ago, were cremated on Wednesday at the Valmiki Ghat in Bithoor amidst tight security. It is reported that the duo immolated themselves.

Also Read | Kanpur immolation: Rahul, Priyanka attack BJP, slam its 'bulldozer' policy

Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar and senior police officials of the district were present at the cremation.

The bodies had reached Madauli village late on Tuesday night after the post-mortem.

