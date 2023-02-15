Kanpur victims cremated amid tight security

Bodies of Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha, the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive here two days ago, were cremated on Wednesday at the Valmiki Ghat in Bithoor amidst tight security. It is reported that the duo immolated themselves.

Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar and senior police officials of the district were present at the cremation.

The bodies had reached Madauli village late on Tuesday night after the post-mortem.