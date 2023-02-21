Kanpur: Wives of 2 neighbours accuse the other's husband of rape

Wives of two neighbours have accused each other's husbands of raping them.

An FIR has registered by a woman who accused a man of raping her and, in turn, the wife of the accused has also filed an FIR against the husband of the first complainant.

The two women filed complaints against each other's husbands, alleging rape, within 38 hours.

Notably, the husband of the second complainant has been arrested, while the spouse of the first complainant is yet to be arrested.

The police has conducted medical examinations of both victims and the arrest of the first accused will be carried out depending upon the medical report of the second complainant, which is awaited.

ACP Panki Nishant Sharma said: "A woman had accused her neighbour of raping her in Sachendi on February 18. Now even the wife of the accused filed an FIR against the victim's husband for raping her. In this case, the first accused has been arrested and the second woman's medical reports are awaited."

The wife of the first accused reached the Sachendi Police Station and threatened the officials with self-immolation if the FIR was not lodged.

According to police officials, this could be an old conflict between the two neighbours, but a medical examination and further investigation will make things clear.