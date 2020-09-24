Kapil files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him

Kapil Mishra files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 22:51 ist

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged "hate campaign" being run against him.

Mishra's name has been doing the rounds in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February. His detractors accused him of giving "instigating speech" before the communal violence.

"I lodged a complaint with Delhi Police today against those running hate campaign against me, running false news in media, protecting real rioters and terrorists, and posing threat to me and my family's safety," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.

The police confirmed that Mishra had lodged a complaint with them, but did not disclose its nature.

"Kapil Mishra has given a complaint to Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. Police are inquiring into it," Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kapil Mishra
Delhi
Communal violence
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Can dogs detect coronavirus within 10 seconds? Find out

Can dogs detect coronavirus within 10 seconds? Find out

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

 