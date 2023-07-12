Sibal takes swipe at Shah's 'ED director' remark

Kapil Sibal takes swipe at Amit Shah's ‘who ED director’s not important’ remark

Sibal's remarks came a day after SC held as 'illegal' two successive extensions of one year each granted to ED chief Sanjay Kumar.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 16:33 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that it is not important who the director of the Enforcement Directorate is, asking why did the government then give a third extension to the probe agency's chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Sibal's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Mishra, ruling that the Centre's orders were in "breach" of its mandamus in its 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

Also read | Governors in Opposition-ruled states interfere; Stalin right in seeking Ravi's removal: Sibal

After the Supreme Court ruling, Shah said who the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Sanjay Mishra (ED) Chief. Supreme Court held extension till November invalid. Amit Shah: 'ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual...' Then why did you give him a 3rd extension?"

"Some individuals serve the political interests of the party in power!" the senior advocate and former Union minister said.

The order of the top court in which it also curtailed Mishra's extended tenure to July 31 came as a setback to the Centre, even as it upheld the amendments under which a maximum of five-year tenure can be given to directors of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

The amendments were made to the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021 as well as to the Fundamental (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Mishra, 62, was first appointed the ED director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Kapil Sibal
Enforcement Directorate
Supreme Court
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 