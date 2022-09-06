Kappan has ‘close links’ with PFI: UP to SC on Kerala scribe arrested from Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh government presented before the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, that Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) from Hathras, had “close links” and “deep nexus” with the extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The state also claimed that a clear prima facie case against the petitioner—Kappan had appealed against the Allahabad High Court’s August 2 order rejecting his bail—was established. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, Kappan had been writing articles, as directed by PFI top leadership, targeted at spreading communal tensions, fomenting riots and terror.

The state government also told the top court that Kappan travelled to Hathras on October 5, 2020, as part of the Campus Front of India (CFI)/PFI delegation for which he had received funds, intended to be used for riots and other terror activities.

In its detailed reply, the UP government said: “The investigation has revealed that the petitioner is part of the larger conspiracy with the co-accused (including the financial launderer of CFI, Rauf Sharif) to foment religious discord and spread terror in the country, especially in the wake of anti-CAA protests and violence, the Babri Masjid decision of this court and the Hathras incident.”

Even though the charge sheet was filed, the state government said, the investigation into the entire terrorist cell was still underway, as notices were served to PFI leadership, namely, P Koya, and Kamal K P, who were yet to respond.

“There is every likelihood of further evidence being discovered and tampering of the same by the accused,” the government’s reply stated.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, Kappan was unable to explain the source of a Rs 45,000 cash deposit made in his account in September–October 2020. The state alleged that it was from the PFI members, in furtherance of conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts.

The state government told the Supreme Court that it also relied upon WhatsApp chats to establish Kappan’s link with the PFI and CFI.

The documents recovered from the petitioner’s laptop, as well as from his rented house in Delhi, showed how the current PFI leadership comprised mostly of ex-SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India – banned as a terrorist organization) members, the reply stated.

“There is a grave and credible threat to the lives of witnesses, already being targeted and trolled online for giving evidence against the petitioner,” the Uttar Pradesh government said, referring to V V Binu, a journalist and a resident of Bihar, who had to be provided with police protection because he was such a witness.

The state government made these claims in its reply to Kappan’s petition against the High Court order. Kappan, along with others, was arrested in October 2020 by the UP police under various provisions of the UAPA.

The top court is scheduled to take up the matter on September 9.