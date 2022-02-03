Kareem seeks Centre's nod for Silver Line rail project in Kerala

Amid a controversy over the ambitious Silver Line rail project connecting the two ends of Kerala, CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem on Thursday urged the Centre to give its nod to a proposed nearly Rs 64,000 crore semi high-speed rail line, only to be countered by Congress' K C Venugopal.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Kareem said the Kerala government has proposed the semi-high-speed 530-km rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod -- called Silver Line -- and this double line rail will connect both ends of Kerala in four hours compared to the present 10 to 12 hours.

He said the feasibility study of the Rs 63,941 crore project was conducted in 2019 and the Railway Board has issued in-principle approval for the project on 17-12-2019. A Detailed Project Report of SilverLine was submitted to the Ministry of Railways in June 2020 for approval, he added.

"Being a major infrastructure development initiative of the state government, this project has attained wide publicity and the same has attracted politically motivated campaign against it. It is made clear by the state government that the genuine concerns of the citizens will be addressed positively. As it is a very crucial project for the overall development of Kerala, I request the Centre to urgently provide final approval and adequate financial assistance," he said.

However, Congress' Venugopal immediately opposed the suggestion and claimed that the people of Kerala are "completely against" the project. He alleged that the Left Front government in Kerala was "bulldozing" the project without a feasibility study and Environment Impact Assessment.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu then intervened and said there should be no controversy in the House. "Let the government study this proposal in all pros and cons and then take a view," he said.

