Kargil hero serving as constable promoted to officer

A hero of the Kargil war, a Vir Chakra awardee no less, who was ironically managing traffic on the streets as a police constable, was in for a surprise on Kargil Day today, after CM Amarinder Singh ordered immediate double promotion for the gallant soldier.

Former soldier and Punjab police constable Satpal Singh, who was posted in Drass sector during Operation Vijay, will now serve as a police officer of the rank of an assistant sub-inspector in the state police.

Satpal was part of the team that helped the Indian Army capture Tiger Hill in Kargil. Satpal killed Pakistan Army Captain Karnal Sher Khan of the Northern Light Infantry and three others.

Sher Khan was later conferred the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest gallantry award, on the recommendation of the Indian brigade commander who vouched for his bravery on the icy heights.

Moved by his plight, Capt lamented that Satpal Singh had to suffer the ignominy of working as a senior constable after his act of gallantry during the Kargil war. The CM blamed it on the failure of the past Akali Dal government, who did not give him due recognition.

Capt said he found out about the situation of soldier Satpal, who incidentally also belonged to the Chief Minister’s battalion and decided to immediately correct the wrong perpetrated on the brave soldier.

Satpal Singh had joined the Punjab Police after his discharge from the Army in 2010. He has been awarded a double promotion to be named Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) following direct orders from the CM, in recognition of his valiant contribution during the Kargil war, the government said on Friday.

As a special case, Satpal will be recruited as an ASI in relaxation of the rules of Punjab Police, a move which has been authorized by the CM, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said today.

The CM has also authorized the DGP to grant him the necessary relaxation in age to be eligible to become a police officer.