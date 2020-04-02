Kargil man tests positive for coronavirus

Kargil man tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Leh/Jammu,
  Apr 02 2020
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 14:33 ist

A man from Kargil has tested positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts, a senior official said on Thursday.

"The test of one person has arrived. He is positive. The person belongs to Sanjak area of Chitan belt of Kargil", Commissioner (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters.

The infected person is already in quarantine in a hospital, he said.

Teams of health workers headed by a block medical officer (BMO) have been sent to the area of Sanjak-Chitan to find out his contacts and take urgent action, he said.

"We came to know that he had also visited Achanathang area of Kargil. We have sent a team to that area to find his contacts," he said.

While the man has no history of foreign travel, he had come in contact with pilgrims from Iran, he added. 

