Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 26 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 10:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Kargil Vijay Diwas

What's Brewing

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 