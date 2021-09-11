Farmers call off protest over 'crack heads' remark

Karnal stand-off: Farmers call off protest over 'crack heads' remark

This comes after farm union leaders and the Karnal district administration held another round of talks on Saturday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 12:15 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Farmers on Saturday called off their week-long protest in Haryana over Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha's "crack their heads" if they cross the line remark.

"After discussions, we have collectively decided to call off the protest here (outside mini-secretariat)," Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said.

This comes after farm union leaders and the Karnal district administration held another round of talks on Saturday after a four-hour-long marathon meeting on Friday.

Following the meeting, the Haryana government ordered a probe in the August 28 Bastara toll incident, which will be done by a retired High Court judge. The probe will be completed in a month and former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave, said Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh. 

"Deceased farmer Satish Kajal's two family members will be compensated with jobs at DC rate on sanctioned posts," Singh added. 

More to follow...

Haryana
Farmers Protest
Karnal
