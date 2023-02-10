Karnataka government follows model of inclusive development: Governor Gehlot

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday said the state government is following the model of inclusive development aimed at navigating the path of progress to achieve the goals set for the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

In his address to the joint sitting of the State legislature, Gehlot said the government implemented the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act to protect cattle wealth.

The last session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka commenced on Friday.

The 11-day long session will see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his government's last budget on February 17.

The Governor said 'Goshalas' have also been constructed to protect the weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers cannot rear.

He dwelt at length on farmers' and SC/ST welfare and healthcare measures taken by the government.

The Governor also hailed the state for initiating various schemes to attract investments.

Gehlot said the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana', benefiting farmers, has been extended to the weavers, farm labourers and also other categories. "My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged and is marching in the forefront of development," the Governor said.

"My government is following the model of inclusive development and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress laid by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'," Gehlot added.