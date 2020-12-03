Karnataka govt approaches SC against HC order quashing 25% domicile quota

The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Karnataka High Court's September 29 judgement quashing 25% domicile quota at NLSIU, Bengaluru.

The state government has passed the National Law School of India University Amendment Act, 2020 on April 27.

The HC, however, had declared it as ultra vires and contrary to provisions of the parent law as the NLSIU had independent identity having all India national character.

In a special leave petition, the Karnataka government contended the NLSIU was created by the state legislature and fell within its control.

It also maintained that the object of the amendment was to promote legal education and enrich the profession by allowing students from the state to get admission and serve its interest and cause of profession and academia.

The NLSIU has been provided 23 acres of land on lease at concessional rate, besides the annual aid, the state government said, seeking stay of the HC's judgement.